Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.36 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

