Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Increased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

