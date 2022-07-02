Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,438 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

