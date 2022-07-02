Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GBLI opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

