Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $592.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

