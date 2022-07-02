Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.