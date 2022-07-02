Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.