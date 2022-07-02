Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Trading 2.3% Higher

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 102,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 411,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

