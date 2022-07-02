Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.