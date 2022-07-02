goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHMEF. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $72.55 on Monday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

