Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.