GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

BEP stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.