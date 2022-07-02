GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

