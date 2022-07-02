GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 3,275 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vale by 222.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

