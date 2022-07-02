GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average of $250.05. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

