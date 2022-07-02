GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 913 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

