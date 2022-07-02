GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.