GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.