GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $205.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

