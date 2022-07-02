GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

