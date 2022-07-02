GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

