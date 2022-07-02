GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $47,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

