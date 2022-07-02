GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13,333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

