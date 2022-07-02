GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after purchasing an additional 715,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

