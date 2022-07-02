GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $171.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

