GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

