GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.