GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

