GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $20.15 on Friday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

