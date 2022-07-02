GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 220.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.03.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

QuidelOrtho Profile (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.