GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.