GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

