GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.