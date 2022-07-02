GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,815,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

