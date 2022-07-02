GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 64.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 52,885 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 265.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 121.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

