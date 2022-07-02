Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut Grand City Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GRNNF stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.