Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) versus Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Head to Head Review

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

This table compares Graphite Bio and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.62 Cellectis $67.07 million 1.83 -$114.20 million ($2.95) -0.91

Graphite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Graphite Bio and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cellectis 1 2 3 0 2.33

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 502.84%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 426.64%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Cellectis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% Cellectis -312.64% -53.48% -33.57%

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Cellectis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.