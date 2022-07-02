Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) in a report released on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.14 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
