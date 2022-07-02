Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) in a report released on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.14 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

