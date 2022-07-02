Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,612 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,463,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.