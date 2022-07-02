Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

