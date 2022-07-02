Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.