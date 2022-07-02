Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.84

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
