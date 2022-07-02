Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.84

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

