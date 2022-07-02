Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,817.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,817 ($22.29) and last traded at GBX 1,825 ($22.39), with a volume of 7658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,857 ($22.78).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.98) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,116.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,468.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.57), for a total transaction of £87,961.26 ($107,914.69). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £735.30 ($902.10). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,807.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

