Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $23.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,969,000 after buying an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.