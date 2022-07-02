GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHOT opened at $0.01 on Friday. GrowLife has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. It focuses on functional medicinal mushroom business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

