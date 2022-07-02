GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,785.60 ($21.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,767.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,746.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,669.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

