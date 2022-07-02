H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Raised to 46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.59.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

