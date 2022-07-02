H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Raised to 46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.59.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
