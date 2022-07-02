Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 140.7% in June

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HMMR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
