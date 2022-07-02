Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 140.7% in June

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HMMR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.