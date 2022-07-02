Hans Moebius Purchases 10,000 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ATHA opened at $3.22 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

