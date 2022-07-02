Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given New €173.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €171.00 ($181.91) to €173.00 ($184.04) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($127.66) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($324.47) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.75.

HPGLY opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.78. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

