Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 312.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after buying an additional 911,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,115,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.96.

